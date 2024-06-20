Delivering a strong message on vaping rise

With more young Australians using e-cigarettes, a new campaign has launched, with the aim of putting the physical and mental health harms of vaping into focus.
It is targeting people aged 14-24 years, with the goal of empowering young people to take control of their health.
The campaign shows a clear path to addiction through demonstrations of nicotine dependency and isolation. It features messaging about how vaping can quickly progress from the early 'casual' stage of using vapes to it becoming addictive. It also shows how vaping can cause people to lose enjoyment in their social activities and connections.
There are also resources for parents and carers, and others who support young people who are trying to quit. These include a conversation guide, fact sheet and frequently asked questions. These resources are designed to help parents and carers start conversations about the harms of vaping. They explain what is in a vape and provide information about available support services.
The campaign is running nationally across television, digital video and audio, social media, radio and out of home channels.
The Australian Medical Association (AMA) is also urging members of parliament to consider the health of the community and the environmental effect of vaping.
Vaping in Australia has tripled since 2019, with a rise from 2.5 per cent to seven per cent in 2022-2023, according to the National Drug Strategy Household Survey. The use of e-cigarettes is more likely than smoking in areas more socioeconomic advantage.
AMA President Professor Steve Robson says vapes are filled with highly addictive nicotine and laced with chemicals that are known to be dangerous to human health, including formaldehyde, mercury and arsenic.
"The human brain does not stop developing until the mid-twenties and nicotine is proven to have negative impacts on cognition, reasoning and attention - not to mention the significant disruption vaping has to school learning environments," he said.
The federal government's vaping reforms will ban the importation, manufacture, supply, commercial possession and advertisement of disposable single-use and non-therapeutic vapes. These restrictions will prevent widespread access to vapes and effectively remove them from school environments, while upholding the role of GPs in providing evidence-based care for people dealing with nicotine addiction.
President of the Australian Education Union, Correna Haythorpe, says vaping is a significant issue facing Australian schools. "The management of situations where student vaping is occurring should not be an additional burden carried by teachers who are already experiencing unsustainable workloads and managing more complex classrooms. We need a systemic response to vaping that is supported by governments and education departments," she said.
For support to stop vaping download the My QuitBuddy app or find out more information about support services on the youth vaping campaign site.
