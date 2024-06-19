$80 to attend launch at surf club of Labor's campaign for shire council election

Labor supporters are being asked to shell out $80 to attend the party's campaign for the Sutherland Shire Council election in September.
Premier Chris Minns will launch the campaign in the Washington Room at Elouera Surf Life Saving Club on July 2, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.
Entry tickets will be $80, and raffle tickets will also be on sale.
Labor has traditionally held such events at Tradies Gymea, but legislation changes exclude clubs as donors, and decreased or no hiring fees would be considered an in-kind donation.
A promotional statement for the campaign launch says, "Enjoy an evening with the Premier, meet the new Labor team, and hear about Labor's plans to deliver a fairer, effective and more community minded council.
"Included in the ticket price is event entry and canapes, plus 20 tickets for the raffle with special prizes to be announced closer to the event. Beverages can be purchased from the bar.
"Event proceeds will be divided evenly among each of the five ward campaigns."
The Labor team's leader Cr Jack Boyd, said, "This is to cover the costs of the launch, including venue hire and catering, with any proceeds beyond payment of those costs to be divided evenly amongst the campaigns".
"So, while it is a campaign launch event, it also serves as a fundraiser to assist the groups of candidates," he said.
"We are advertising publicly in the event any supporters may wish to attend however we expect that the vast majority of attendees will be party members, friends, family or close connections of the candidates."
Cr Boyd said of the decision to have the launch at the surf club, rather than Tradies, "Following the changes to legislation to exclude Clubs as donors, any benefits such as decreased hiring fees would be considered an in-kind donation from a prohibited donor.
"We could still hire their facilities at market rate (which we very likely will for future events) but on this occasion we thought it might be good to switch things up.
"A Ward (centred on Cronulla) is also a key target of ours filling the narrow loss at the last election, so we thought it would be great to have the Premier come down to show support for Jeremy Gadsden and the team."
Labor has jumped out of the blocks quickly in the council election race. The Liberal team has yet to be announced.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.