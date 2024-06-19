St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

$80 to attend launch at surf club of Labor's campaign for shire council election

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
June 20 2024 - 8:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Chris Minns will launch the campaign in the Washington Room at Elouera Surf Life Saving Club. Picture by John Veage
Premier Chris Minns will launch the campaign in the Washington Room at Elouera Surf Life Saving Club. Picture by John Veage

Labor supporters are being asked to shell out $80 to attend the party's campaign for the Sutherland Shire Council election in September.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.