School-leavers confident, yet concerned

The employment outcomes, scholarship offers, work experience and internship opportunities are influencing the university choices of Year 12 students, according to a new report from the Universities Admissions Centre (UAC).
In its biggest survey yet of school leavers, UAC asked nearly 17,000 students what mattered most to them.
Respondents said they looked forward to the freedom of post-school life, broadening their social connections and immersing themselves in study or work - but they're feeling the pinch, they said.
The survey revealed students were more concerned about cost-of-living pressures than previous years. Its influence on their choice of institution rose almost 10 per cent (from 34 per cent to 43 per cent). Course fees, accommodation costs, transport and proximity to campus are also big areas of focus.
On a positive note, mental health concerns are down, marking the best mental health score in the survey's four-year history.
Proof that young people are feeling more confident about their educational futures, can be found inside the four walls of Sutherland Shire's Project Youth music hub.
A joint music program with TAFE NSW this year produced nine graduates, with all students successfully gaining a Certificate II in Music.
One graduate has secured an apprenticeship in lighting and live production, another is a peer mentor with Project Youth where she continues to write, perform and produce own music, and another is pursuing further studies in music.
