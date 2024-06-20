St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

School-leavers confident, yet concerned

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 21 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Shire support services including Project Youth are giving young people opportunities to enhance their educational prospects. Picture supplied; Dermot Carlin
Sutherland Shire support services including Project Youth are giving young people opportunities to enhance their educational prospects. Picture supplied; Dermot Carlin

The employment outcomes, scholarship offers, work experience and internship opportunities are influencing the university choices of Year 12 students, according to a new report from the Universities Admissions Centre (UAC).

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.