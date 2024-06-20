St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Can't wait': Engadine active youth precinct about to open

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 20 2024 - 4:02pm, first published 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new active youth precinct in Cooper Street Reserve, Engadine. Picture by Chris Lane
The new active youth precinct in Cooper Street Reserve, Engadine. Picture by Chris Lane

The new skate park and all-abilities playground in Cooper Street Reserve, Engadine is ready for action.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.