'Can't wait': Engadine active youth precinct about to open

The new skate park and all-abilities playground in Cooper Street Reserve, Engadine is ready for action.
Cr Diedree Steinwall announced the Active Youth Precinct will be opened on Tuesday June 25 at 3.30 pm.
"Can't wait to see the kids (and young at heart) enjoy all the new facilities," Cr Steinwall said in a social media post.
Construction work started in mid-2023.
Cr Steinwall said the playground had "great slides and a dinki track, play equipment, swings and trampolines, including a water feature".
The precinct's other attractions ARE a half basketball court and parkour, skate plaza and pump track, fitness equipment and new seating and walkways.
