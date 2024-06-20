St George Matters with Chris Minns: Building a better NSW

As Premier of NSW, I know people across the state are doing it tough right now and that it is becoming increasingly difficult for families to make ends meet.
NSW continues to face strong economic headwinds and the largest debt in the state's history, but we are committed to ensuring the state is prepared to get on top of these challenges.
One year ago, you voted for a fresh start because you believed things could be better in NSW. We do too.
My Government has an ambitious plan and will not waste a second delivering reform to improve the quality of life for you and your family.
We have a plan that focuses on taking the pressure off you and your family.
A plan that understands how people want to live and works to provide better services like healthcare, policing and education.
This is why this is a budget that continues to reduce the debt left to us by the former Liberal Government and return our state's finances to solid footing.
A budget that prioritises building better homes - to ensure we continue to address the housing crisis for renters and people wanting to enter the housing market.
A budget that prioritises building better communities - ensuring we have the roads, transport infrastructure, reliable and secure energy and the housing we need to improve the lives of the people of NSW.
A budget that cares for our essential services - ensuring that we pay our nurses, teachers and police officers fairly to keep our communities safe and sound.
Our state cannot afford to go back to a decade of privatisation, wage cuts and neglect in essential services.
My Government will continue to make responsible, better choices on how and where we spend the public's money.
Together we will build a better New South Wales for everyone.
