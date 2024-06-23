Community hall hire fees reduced and mobility equipment storage fee deferred

Proposed increased hire fees for not-for-profit organisations using community halls owned by Sutherland Shire Council will be reduced.
The council has also deferred a proposed new fee of $65 per week to store mobility equipment, provided free for the elderly and people with a disability, in the Bundeena hall.
A review of hire fees for council-owned halls was carried out after Bundeena Progress Association claimed their hall, which was once the township's "beating heart", now stands largely empty because residents' groups can't afford the hire fees.
Barbara Buchanan, coordinator of Bundeena Progress Association's community centre working group, said the concessions agreed to at last week's council meeting "will help us over the next year, but there is still more work to be done to make the hall affordable and accessible to everyone".
"I'd like to thank Cr Farmer for proposing the fee review and all the councillors who voted unanimously in support of the revisions adopted," she said.
President of Bundeena Progress Association Mark Da Silva said they had asked for free use for locally based not-for-profit groups.
"Instead, the council adopted a 40 per cent reduction in hall hire fees for all users and allocated eight hours per month free use to the Bundeena Progress Association," he said.
"Most importantly, the council agreed to a rent waiver for the Bundeena mobility device loan service and 'library of things' for a further 12 months.
"We have applied for a grant for further in-kind fee relief to support other community events and activities.
"We can bring our community centre back to life, which we will demonstrate, if given the chance."
Mr Da Sailva said the council had advised that successful applicants in the community grants program would be announced in August.
