St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Community hall hire fees reduced and mobility equipment storage fee deferred

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 24 2024 - 8:39am, first published 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moya Turner and Dave Heffernan at Bundeena Community Centre with some of the mobility equipment stored within. Picture by Chris Lane
Moya Turner and Dave Heffernan at Bundeena Community Centre with some of the mobility equipment stored within. Picture by Chris Lane

Proposed increased hire fees for not-for-profit organisations using community halls owned by Sutherland Shire Council will be reduced.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.