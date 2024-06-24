School's new life-saving device

Waterfall Public School has a new life-saving device.
The primary school was given a defibrillator, donated by St John Ambulance, in memory of former St John Ambulance member Andrew Sitaramayya, who died from a sudden cardiac arrest in 2022.
Waterfall Public is one of 12 primary and high schools across NSW to receive a St John Ambulance defibrillator in his honour.
Mr Sitaramayya's wife Maria, wanted schools to have the device, to help boost life-saving skills.
Waterfall Public School teachers and students also got valuable CPR training, with demonstrations by a St John Ambulance trainer, who demonstrated how the defibrillator worked.
Sudden cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death in Australia, with 30,000 Australians affected each year. About 25,000 of these incidents occur outside of immediate hospital care, making the availability of defibrillators and CPR in the community crucial to a person's chance of survival, which drops 10 per cent for every minute without an automatic external defibrillator shock or CPR.
