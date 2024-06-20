St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cronulla restaurant Albi's Taverna on the move to Tradies Gymea

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
June 20 2024 - 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Albi's Taverna crew in their Cronulla restaurant. Picture Facebook
The Albi's Taverna crew in their Cronulla restaurant. Picture Facebook

A well-known Cronulla mall restaurant is on the move to Tradies Gymea.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.