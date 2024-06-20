Cronulla restaurant Albi's Taverna on the move to Tradies Gymea

A well-known Cronulla mall restaurant is on the move to Tradies Gymea.
Albi's Taverna will close in Ocean Grove on June 29 and reopen as Folk by Albi at Tradies Gymea on Thursday July 4.
Tradies restaurant has been closed for months while an upgrade of the kitchen and dining area and lounge has been carried out.
Jensens were negotiating to take over the catering at Tradies, but that ended by mutual agreement.
Albi's said in a social media post, "With mixed emotions, we announce our last service at Albi's Taverna will be on 29th June. With this said, we are excited to open Folk by Albi at Tradies Gymea. To focus on the launch, we'll temporarily close Albi's Taverna. Thank you for your years of support at Albi's Taverna!
"Visit us in Cronulla to enjoy Albi's classics like Gnocchi Sorrentina and 48-hour Sous Vide Pork Belly one last time. We're moving the whole team to Folk and can't wait to welcome you. Stay tuned for more details!
"Note: Bookings after 29th June and gift vouchers will be honoured at Folk by Albi. Our team will contact you soon."
A Tradies post said, "We're thrilled to announce that Albi Cuni of Albi's Taverna in Cronulla will be joining the team, creating his famous flavoursome dishes and sharing his passion for exceptional hospitality at Folk Lounge & Dining.
"To find out more about this exciting new space, check out some sneak peek photos and be the first to know when the new menu launches, follow Folk Gymea on Facebook and @folkgymea on Instagram!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.