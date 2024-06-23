St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
All Stars Rec Club hosts netball clinic

John Veage
By John Veage
June 24 2024 - 9:01am
NSW Swifts captain Maddy Proud represented Australia at the under-21 level and was a key member of the 2020-21 Australian Diamonds.
In a great opportunity for young local netball players, Australian netball legend Maddy Proud is hosting a special one-day Netball Camp as part of the renowned All Stars Sports Camps series at the Rec Club, Miranda.

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

