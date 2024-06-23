All Stars Rec Club hosts netball clinic

In a great opportunity for young local netball players, Australian netball legend Maddy Proud is hosting a special one-day Netball Camp as part of the renowned All Stars Sports Camps series at the Rec Club, Miranda.
Scheduled for Friday July 12, this camp is an immersive experience where budding athletes can train alongside one of the sport's stars.
Each All Stars Camps focuses on skill development, teamwork, and sportsmanship, offering immersion into the world of pro sports.
Maddy Proud, who has an illustrious career both domestically and internationally, will be offering hands-on coaching during the day.
Parents and guardians interested in enrolling their children in this extraordinary camp should act quickly, as spots are limited and demand is expected to be high. For more information and to register, visit:
recclub.com.au or contact luke@recclub.com.au
