Women's season

While the St George Illawarra NRLW team is getting prepared for their upcoming season the St George Dragons have launched their 2024 Harvey Norman Women's Premiership team at the St George Leagues Club.
The Harvey Norman Premiership is the NSWRL's premier women's open-age competition, developing female players for the national stage and kicks off on Saturday July 6.
Women's Rugby League is the fastest-growing segment of the game - and the Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership is at its heart.
It's the Dragons second year competing and coach Steve Kelly said after their inaugural season they have made some big changes.
" Last year we came in late and had a disappointing season." he said
"We knew we couldn't do the same thing and get different results so we have worked hard in recruitment, started an Academy had good trials and found some girls who are chasing a dream and we have started training early.
"We are in a better place and are so excited we would play in a carpark if needed."
The St George club is committed to fostering rugby league talent in the St George region, providing opportunities for both men and women to thrive. With a focus on their past, present, and future, the vision is rooted in preserving their heritage, serving the community, and nurturing future stars.
The competition is starting later in the season to align with the NRLW and increase the opportunities for female players to pursue professional Rugby League careers, it has also increased to 12 teams following the addition of Parramatta and Manly.
The NSW Women's Premiership will kick off early July whilst the NRLW competition will start on Thursday July 25.
The move to run both competitions concurrently will allow the NSW Women's Premiership to act as a direct pathway into the NRLW, just as The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup does for the NRL.
"In the past our top women played with their Harvey Norman teams and then moved onto NRLW clubs," NSWRL Head of Football Yvette Downey said.
"Aligning our competition with the NRLW will have a positive impact on our elite players by placing less demands on them."
