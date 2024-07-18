Blue icing on the cake for nursing home's 30th year

Three decades of caring for senior residents in the South Hurstville community was reason to celebrate this year, as Catholic Healthcare St Bede's Home marked its 30th anniversary.
Staff and residents cut the celebratory large cake at the milestone event, with each slice representing years of history.
St Bede's Home offers an extensive range of events and activities, plus specialised wellness programs. Residents participate in arts and crafts, exercise classes, social activities including outings and bus trips, personalised lifestyle activities and a pastoral care program.
The home is built on parts of lots 10 and 11 of the Florida Estate, which was subdivided in 1908. The early history of these lots is unknown. In about 1920 William Neal built a house on the blocks and by 1928 the occupant was his widow, Mabel Neal. By 1938 the property was owned by the Catholic Church via five trustees. At this time a cottage called 'Eshcol' stood on the site. In 1925 lot 12 was resumed via the Government Gazette (August 28, 1925) and dedicated as Russell Lane. A building application was lodged in 1967 for a brick Presbytery on lots 10 and 11, 82-84 George Street, South Hurstville. It is presumed that the cottage was demolished about this time.
In February 1972 Kogarah Council approved a development application for a "home for the aged", provided a strip of land was dedicated as a roadway (now Hardiman Place). In 1973 St Vincent De Paul lodged a building application for a 'Rest Home'. On May 25, 1975, the new building was blessed by Bishop David Cremin and officially opened by Prime Minister E. G. Whitlam.
One of the staff who has worked at St Bede's Home, for 10 years, is Rashi, who is from Bangladesh. She received an award from the home's Chief Quality Officer.
"I was a housewife back home. I came to Australia with my husband and only son," she said. "I have been working in St Bede's since 2013. This is my first job in Australia and St Bede's is my second home as I spend most hours after my own home here. I really love to work in St Bede's as staff are very friendly and resident are so kind and lovely."
Lifestyle Coordinator Anusha Khadka has more than five years of experience in the aged care industry, starting as an Assistant in Nursing before moving into well-being and lifestyle. She is passionate about promoting positive social interaction and meaningful engagement, particularly for individuals living with dementia. "I focus on providing personalised activities tailored to specific needs, aiming to improve cognitive function and enhance overall well-being," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.