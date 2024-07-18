St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Blue icing on the cake for nursing home's 30th year

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 18 2024 - 2:26pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catholic Healthcare St Bede's Home at South Hurstville celebrates its 30th anniversary in July, 2024. Picture by Chris Lane
Catholic Healthcare St Bede's Home at South Hurstville celebrates its 30th anniversary in July, 2024. Picture by Chris Lane

Three decades of caring for senior residents in the South Hurstville community was reason to celebrate this year, as Catholic Healthcare St Bede's Home marked its 30th anniversary.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.