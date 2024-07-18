Blue icing on the cake for nursing home's 30th year

The home is built on parts of lots 10 and 11 of the Florida Estate, which was subdivided in 1908. The early history of these lots is unknown. In about 1920 William Neal built a house on the blocks and by 1928 the occupant was his widow, Mabel Neal. By 1938 the property was owned by the Catholic Church via five trustees. At this time a cottage called 'Eshcol' stood on the site. In 1925 lot 12 was resumed via the Government Gazette (August 28, 1925) and dedicated as Russell Lane. A building application was lodged in 1967 for a brick Presbytery on lots 10 and 11, 82-84 George Street, South Hurstville. It is presumed that the cottage was demolished about this time.