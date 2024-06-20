Photos | Cronulla beaches severely eroded again by this week's big seas

It was too good to last!.
Cronulla beaches have been severely eroded by this week's big seas, just a short time after their recovery from the devastation caused by storms in mid-2022.
North Cronulla beach is again the worst impacted, and the area north of The Wall to Elouera has also lost a lot of sand.
At the start of 2024, North Cronulla beach was back to its spectacular best.
Natural sea forces and the dumping of 70,000 cubic metres of sand from the dredging of Port Hacking offshore greatly expanded the beach.
However, within three months, beaches had substantially widened and increased in height in certain locations by more than two metres.
"Many members of the community are unaware that the Bate Bay beaches are a 'closed' system, and the sand is only transported nearby into the bay in such events," the report said.
"In calmer conditions the sand returns to the shoreline and ultimately returns to the dune."
