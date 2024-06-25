Making a difference in local communities Advertising Feature

The men's music group is just one of the many programs, events, and offerings that GCAIS can provide. Picture Supplied

While the colder weather has started to settle in, Gymea Community Aid and Information Service (GCAIS) continues to offer an amazing amount of programs and assistance. The not-for-profit organisation, set to celebrate 50 years of working with the community next year, has once again demonstrated why they are so popular with a huge range of social events, programs, assistance, and advice available.



GCAIS General Manager Joanne Cracknell said it was fantastic to be able to provide different options and help people throughout the local community. "We provide options for health and wellbeing, connections, socialisation and an opportunity to engage in the local community," she said.



"The more popular offerings are the programs targeting health and wellbeing, the learner driver program, plus a local program 'DriveTime' delivered in Sutherland Shire and funded by Gymea Tradies, while our Youth Programs which provide development of leadership skills and deals with issues such as anti-racism, are well sought after in local schools."

While GCAIS can offer something for everyone, with the majority of their 3500 active clients being 60 years and over, Joanne said seniors and migrants were a major focus for the organisation. "Our key services fall under settlement and migrant services, seniors groups and community development, where the seniors groups are typically for 65 years and over and the settlement is for refugees and migrants new to their surroundings.



"However, there are many offerings that are not age specific," she said. "Our strategy is to focus on the areas where we are most effective and where the community need seems to be heightened."



The organisation has shown its commitment to the local community by staying in touch with what the community needs. While it began with supporting frail, aged people and newly arrived migrants, Joanne said it now focuses on connecting people to resources and opportunities, and have developed an extensive range of options in which to be involved.



"Our community programs are non age specific and provide activities for sustainable gardens, music and singing groups, walking groups, technology education and regular special interest programs," she said. "The differentiator for GCAIS is our variety and range of programs, delivered with a high level of individualised support by a team who focus on the client themselves."



There are currently 50 paid staff making up the dedicated team at GCAIS, with 85 per cent from Sutherland Shire and neighbouring suburbs, while another 15 per cent are spread across Greater Sydney, the Northern Beaches, Wollongong and Newcastle delivering the learner driver program for refugees and migrants. GCAIS and their clients also benefit from approximately 60 active volunteers who support their programs.



Joanne said being situated in the heart of Gymea allowed them to provide information and referrals to community and support services within the area.



"We look forward to people dropping in looking for direction and information and helping them to source the information they need," she said. "As mentioned, the purpose of the organisation is to connect people to opportunities, resources and each other."