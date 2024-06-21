Dance studio celebrates 19 years of nurturing talent

A popular dance school in St George is one year shy of a milestone anniversary, but in 2024, it's celebrating a notable 19 years of nurturing performing arts in the area.
ACTiv Elite Performers is marking its 19th year of business, and giving talented dancers the opportunity to shine and develop their stage skills.
From its early beginnings in a Sans Souci garage, the company was founded in 2005 by Charisse Graber. The dance school began as a small studio with a loyal and dedicated group of young performers.
Miss Graber's goal was to provide a space where young people could flourish and develop their skills in dance, music, and theatre. What started with a handful of students and a single classroom has blossomed into a thriving 300-plus institution with state-of-the-art facilities and a staff of seasoned professionals.
"Sometimes I have to pinch myself and remind myself that ACTiv started when I was still in high school," Miss Graber said. "I am so lucky that I get to come to work everyday and do what I love."
ACTiv has helped blossom the skills of children of all ages and backgrounds. The school offers a diverse range of styles including aerial silks, acrobatics, ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, jazz, lyrical, musical theatre, tap, vocal training and acting classes.
Graduates of have furthered their studies at well-known dance institutions across Australia, including WAAPA, ED5, NIDA, Brent Street, VCA and Screenwise. Many students pursue the performing arts nationally and internationally.
ACTiv Elite Performers is hosting a celebration on July 10-11 at Hurstville Entertainment Centre. The event will include performances by current students.
