Funding doubts as new figures show 116 crashes in five years on Heathcote Road

Maryanne Stuart insists a Labor election promise to spend $180 million over four years to duplicate key sections of Heathcote Road will be honoured despite this week's budget showing less funding.
The assurance by the Heathcote MP followed claims of "a broken promise" by the Opposition and new figures showing that, in the five years from 2018 to 2022, there were 116 crashes on Heathcote Road, with four people losing their lives.
In March 2023, John Graham, who was at that time the shadow roads minister, and is now the minister, made the $180 million promise at Engadine.
Mr Graham said extra overtaking lanes and safety enhancements would be provided and options would also be explored to provide two lanes in each direction over the recently duplicated Woronora River Bridge and its approaches.
However, the 2024-25 state budget revealed the government has budgeted only $65 million over four years to 2027-2028.
Allocated funding for this year is $2 million, compared with $5 million last year.
The Opposition claimed such little funding for planning meant little work was being done on the critical upgrade, and work would not commence before the the next state election in March 2027.
Ms Stuart said there were "multiple line items for the duplication of Heathcote Road within the budget".
"The $180 million election commitment announced by the Minns Government for duplication work on Heathcote Road within the Heathcote Electorate in 2023 will be honoured," she said.
"The $65 million Urban Roads Fund is the first tranche of investment from the total $180 million allocation. $5 million was allocated in the 2023/24 budget, a further $2 million has been allocated in the 2024/25 budget.
"Further investment will be made over successive budgets during the Minns Labor Government term in office, bringing the total funding to $180 million."
Shadow Minister for Roads Natalie Ward said it was clearly a broken promise.
"They promised to duplicate Heathcote road and have now we find out nothing will be completed prior to the election," she said.
"Labor promise the world prior to an election, and always under deliver."
Holsworthy MP Tina Ayyad said the government had "lost control of the finances, which means local critical infrastructure projects like Heathcote Road are on the back burner."
"Heathcote Road remains a death trap for local drivers and the go-slow will put lives at risk," she said.
Ms Ayyad obtained the latest crash figures for Heathcote Road through a Question on Notice in parliament.
Transport for NSW revealed, during the five-year period 2018-22, a total of 116 crashes occurred along Heathcote Road between the intersection with the Newbridge Road and the intersection with the Wilson Parade on Princess Highway.
"Four of these crashes were fatal resulting in four deaths," the response said.
