Morning breaks on the shortest day of the year

So what is 'solstice'?
The word solstice is derived from the Latin sol (sun) and sistere (to stand still). The solstices are the two times each year when the tilt in Earth's axis lines up most with the direction of the sun, creating the maximum difference between daylight and nighttime hours.
What actually happens?
During the southern hemisphere's winter solstice, the tilt of Earth's axis angles the southern hemisphere further away from the sun, so days in Australia become shorter than nights.
During our winter, sunlight strikes the southern hemisphere at a steeper angle, spreading it over a larger area, meaning the ground receives less heat during winter.
This change is why the sun appears higher in the sky during summer and lower during winter.
When did it officially occur this year?
According to Weatherzone, this year's winter solstice in the southern hemisphere occurred at 6:51am AEST. In Sydney, there will be roughly 9 hour and 54 minutes between sunrise and sunset on this year's winter solstice.
The winter solstice usually occurs anytime between June 21-23.
What about the temperature?
This year's winter solstice was met with unusually colder temperatures - seen usually in July and August.
So what's next?
Days will start to become longer, and nights will get shorter. This will continue for the following six months until we reach the southern hemisphere's summer solstice in late December.
