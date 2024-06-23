Shire community forum on e-bikes to be held at Cronulla

Sutherland Shire residents will have a chance to voice their views about e-bikes at a community forum to be held at Cronulla.
Federal MP for Cook Simon Kennedy is organising the event, which will be held on June 28 between 10.30am and 12.30pm at a venue to be chosen once the number of people attending is known.
The CEO of national cycling body We Ride Australia, Peter Bourke, will be the guest speaker.
Mr Kennedy said Mr Bourke has been writing a paper about the way e-bikes were regulated in various states and territories.
"A lot have minimum ages; I think NSW is the only state without a minimum age limit," he said.
Mr Kennedy said the forum would discuss which e-bikes were legal and illegal and ways to regulate them better and ensure they were ridden safely.
"As the member for Cook, I am going to make a submission to the NSW upper house inquiry, based on the many reach outs I have had from community members as well as what we hear at the forum.
"The reason for having the forum is that, during the byelection and the month after I was elected, it was one of the main issues raised with me.
"While it isn't strictly a federal issue, I think it is something the community wants to see action on and their views be heard."
Those who wish to attend are asked to register by emailing: simon.kennedy.mp@aph.gov.au
