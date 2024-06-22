Weekly Wrap: Local government shake-up set for debate

In other sad news, we shared details behind the family tragedy when two women were swept of rocks by a freak wave at Kurnell. Six children lost their mothers in the public holiday tragedy. A close friend of the families, Dr Ahmed Shahir, said the group had been on the rocks for about 45 minutes without any apparent danger, while their husbands were nearby on the rock shelf. "Some locals might assume these were uninformed visitors who neglected precautions, but in fact, it was quite the opposite," Dr Shahir emphasised.