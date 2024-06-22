Weekly Wrap: Local government shake-up set for debate

Hello readers,
Tributes have been paid to Mark "Goldy" Goldsmith who died when his Mitsubishi SUV crashed into a fence at Kareela on Sunday, June 2. The 42-year-old's heart-broken family believe he suffered a medical episode and was unconscious at the time of the accident. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.
In other sad news, we shared details behind the family tragedy when two women were swept of rocks by a freak wave at Kurnell. Six children lost their mothers in the public holiday tragedy. A close friend of the families, Dr Ahmed Shahir, said the group had been on the rocks for about 45 minutes without any apparent danger, while their husbands were nearby on the rock shelf. "Some locals might assume these were uninformed visitors who neglected precautions, but in fact, it was quite the opposite," Dr Shahir emphasised.
Local government in the St George area could be in for a shake-up if a proposal going to the June 24 meeting of Georges River Council gains traction. Mayor Sam Elmir will propose an amendment to the NSW Government of the boundaries of the Georges River Local Government Area (LGA) to incorporate part of the Bayside LGA and form a new St George LGA. Georges River is also proposing extending the boundary that currently splits Riverwood to make the M5 the new boundary line.
In schools news, students across St George and Sutherland Shire are getting a close-up look into their futures, with artificial intelligence-powered robotics invading the classrooms.
Finally, for some great photos of surfing action check out John Veage's gallery from the 2024 Bodyboard King Shark Island Challenge.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.