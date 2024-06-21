Stay active, says Norma on her 105th birthday

Stay active has always been the motto of Norma Straney who has just celebrated her 105th birthday.
Norma was well-known in the Oatley community for teaching dancing and physie to seniors and helping them to maintain their fitness.
She celebrated her 105th birthday on Thursday, June 20 at the Peakhurst Lodge nursing home surrounded by well-wishers.
"She liked being active and helping others to be active," her grandson, Daniel Ashworth said.
"She was in her 90s and teaching people in their 70s, mostly at the Oatley Seniors Centre. She liked to make it a social thing and was known for her scones. Visitors to her classes were known to ask half-jokingly before coming if she was making scones," he said.
Norma was born on the south coast of NSW, and had one brother and three sisters. She grew up in St George and was married aged 19 to Allan who worked at the Mortdale brickyard.
They had a daughter, Helen, who has passed away. Norma has two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She started teaching in 1946 at the local Church of England and later the School of Arts. She also taught physical education at the Bjelke-Petersen Physical Culture school for more than 30 years.
As well as teaching exercise and dancing to seniors, Norma was with the Women's Auxiliary during World War II and was also an active charity worker.
"She was known as the five-cent lady for collecting five and ten cent pieces, collecting $7,000 for the Cancer Council," Mr Ashworth said.
"She was someone who stayed active all her life and was playing tennis into her 80s, teaching classes until around 90 and living independently until aged 98, at Oatley and later at Dolls Point.
"She is amused at being 105 but doesn't feel that old," Mr Ashworth said.
