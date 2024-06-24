Surely the envy of all young soccer fans: St George kids' dream plays out

It's one thing to watch your favourite soccer team on television, but seeing world stars battle it out live, was dream for two young St George students.
A family from Peakhurst is in Germany for UEFA Euro 2024, to cheer on its team, Croatia. On June 19, they were in the stadium to watch the team take on Albania.
Peakhurst South Public School students and brothers Filip, 9, and Niko Jurleta, 12, were captured on the match's television coverage during the game.
Their emotions said it all - from their elation at Croatia's two goals to disappointment as Albania equalised.
Cameras zoomed in on the pair, who play for Hurstville Zagreb Football Club.
It was a 2-2 draw in the group stage of the tournament. Realising that Croatia must now play cup favourites Italy in the next round on June 25 (5am AEST) was captured on Filip's face on the big screen.
Australians can watch UEFA Euro 2024 on Optus Sport.
