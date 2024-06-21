Working out the future of employment in Australia: What will it look like?

This is branded content.
The pace of change in the contemporary Australian workplace is rapid. As such, the nature of employment and the labour market as a whole is set to change drastically. This begs the question, 'What will the future of Australian employment look like?'
Answers to such a question must account for technological advancements, shifting economic landscapes, demographic changes and political concerns. This article will consider the various ways in which the employment landscape will change. It will delve into the various factors and impacts and envision what the future of work in Australia might look like.
The key trend that has driven economic change, and in turn changes in employment, has been technological advancement. Given the unprecedented age of artificial intelligence (AI), this trend shows no signs of slowing.
According to a report by McKinsey & Company up to 62 per cent of Australia's labour is spent on tasks that can be automated. This results in an upper-end estimate of 81 per cent of tasks potentially being automated by 2030. It is important to note that whilst automation has replaced many manual labour jobs in the past, i.e. factory work with machinery, AI is set to disrupt the so-called knowledge work.
However, it's not all doom and gloom. While certain industries will be disrupted, other industries will be ratified, and others still will emerge. Those workplaces that specialise in empathetic, human-to-human work, like teachers, nurses, and therapists, will be in ever-increasing demand. An optimist might see this as ushering in a more egalitarian, and otherwise equal, society. This is because this empathetic work has traditionally failed to be appropriately priced into markets.
Moreover, there may be novel industries emerging from this disruptive technological advancement. At least in the short to medium term, the demand for tech-savvy professionals in fields like AI, data science, cybersecurity, and software development is projected to rise.
Additionally, the integration of technology in sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture will create opportunities for workers to engage in more complex, rewarding tasks that require human ingenuity and emotional intelligence.
Given this disruptive context, the government will provide targeted policies to a) help those individuals who have been disrupted, b) support traditional industries that remain, and c) invest in novel industries as they emerge.
Firstly, we have recently seen industrial action taking place across many sectors, especially government work, as the economy struggles to reconcile worker's rights with heightened disruption. The government is grappling and will have to continue to grapple with this action. This will involve creating supportive frameworks that promote job creation, protect workers' rights, and ensure that no one is left behind.
We have already seen this with changes in the education of new nurses. This has come in the form of fully paid positions and stipends for placements. As such, and combined with the fact that it is an empathetic industry, and thus immune to AI disruption, the future of nursing looks bright.
Moreover, investment in infrastructure, research, and innovation will be crucial for driving economic growth and job creation. Additionally, social safety nets and welfare programs will need to be strengthened to support workers affected by job displacement and economic transitions. Collaborative efforts between government, industry, and educational institutions will be essential to building a resilient and adaptable workforce.
Beyond technological disruption, and the corresponding reactions to it, there are other trends that will mould the future of Australian employment. One of which is the demographic shifts in the population. Australia's population is ageing, and this demographic shift will impact the workforce. By 2050, it is estimated that approximately one-fifth of Australians will be aged 65 and over.
An ageing population means that industries such as healthcare and aged care will see increased demand for workers. There will be a growing need for professionals in nursing, geriatric care, and allied health services. Whilst other countries have felt the impact of an ageing population on their economy, Australia is slightly behind the curve in this regard, and as such, this will be a future phenomenon.
Another impact of an ageing population is the increased need for migration to fund this increased healthcare demand. As such, workforce diversity is set to increase. As individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds enter the workforce, companies will need to foster inclusive environments that promote equality and leverage the benefits of a diverse team. This, paired with an explicit endeavour for workplace gender equality, will see businesses implement policies and practices that support diversity and inclusion.
As the world grapples with climate change, there is a growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility. Australia is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and transitioning to a greener economy. This shift will create new employment opportunities in renewable energy, environmental conservation, and sustainable agriculture.
This paired with the emerging industries that will follow technological disruption, will see a large uptick in jobs in the renewable energy sector, such as solar and wind power. Furthermore, the adoption of sustainable practices in industries like construction, manufacturing, and transportation will drive demand for workers skilled in green technologies and sustainable practices.
Finally, in the post-COVID-19 workplace, many people have been searching to retain the flexible work arrangements they had during the pandemic. As such, many workplaces allow a certain portion of the work week to be conducted at home.
Moreover, many people are shifting to gig economy work. The gig economy is characterised by short-term contracts or freelance work. Whilst this work is less stable, it does allow workers flexible work arrangements, and usually, to be their own boss. This trend is likely to continue, with more Australians seeking work-life balance and the freedom to choose when and where they work.
The future of employment in Australia is full of potential and challenges. Technological advancements, demographic shifts, and the push towards sustainability will reshape the job market in profound ways. While some jobs may disappear, new opportunities will arise, especially in industries related to empathetic, human-to-human work.
Ultimately, the future of work in Australia will be shaped by the collective efforts of individuals, businesses, and policymakers. By fostering a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and resilience, Australia can navigate the changes ahead and build a thriving, dynamic employment landscape for generations to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.