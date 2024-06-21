Working out the future of employment in Australia: What will it look like?

However, it's not all doom and gloom. While certain industries will be disrupted, other industries will be ratified, and others still will emerge. Those workplaces that specialise in empathetic, human-to-human work, like teachers, nurses, and therapists, will be in ever-increasing demand. An optimist might see this as ushering in a more egalitarian, and otherwise equal, society. This is because this empathetic work has traditionally failed to be appropriately priced into markets.