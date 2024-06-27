Magnifica! Performing arts showcase is ready for action

Ahead of the launch of the popular annual showcase Southern Stars, Kirrawee High School's Max Fernandez will be stage ready to take the spotlight.
The student is performing in Magnifica at Wollongong on August 30-31, with other singers, dancers and musicians.
Southern Stars is the biggest performing arts event in southern NSW for public school students. It includes performances in drama, dance, vocals, music, orchestra, circus and more.
Now in its 23rd year, the event will present the talents of thousands of performers. Schools on board include Kirrawee High School, Miranda North Public School, Heathcote High School, Port Hacking High School and Illawong Public School.
After many months of auditions and rehearsals, students are gearing up for the major event. There was an overwhelming response from schools wanting to participate, surpassing pre-COVID-19 numbers of schools and students taking part in 2024.
The aim is to promote participation and inclusion, not competition, and create a world class professional production that challenges students and their performing arts abilities, all while delighting audiences.
Southern Stars Creative Director, Ruth Ellevsen, said the theme of Magnifica was a play on the word magnificent. "Magnifica is about the exploration of magnificence in relationships, cultures, and the chronicles of love," Ms Ellevsen said. "Through 10 segments we will explore humanity, the complexity of human connections, our rich world cultures, family, and the universal aspects of love and connection that bind us all together. The show will be an immersive journey that will resonate with audiences and participating students, leaving them inspired by the profound magnificence of human relationships and the shared experiences that unite us."
Southern Stars is sponsored by NSW Teachers Federation, BlueScope/WIN Community Partners, South32, Wollongong City Council, WIN TV, i98fm, Illawarra Mercury, The Arts Unit and MSP Photography.
