Magnifica! Performing arts showcase is ready for action

Southern Stars Creative Director, Ruth Ellevsen, said the theme of Magnifica was a play on the word magnificent. "Magnifica is about the exploration of magnificence in relationships, cultures, and the chronicles of love," Ms Ellevsen said. "Through 10 segments we will explore humanity, the complexity of human connections, our rich world cultures, family, and the universal aspects of love and connection that bind us all together. The show will be an immersive journey that will resonate with audiences and participating students, leaving them inspired by the profound magnificence of human relationships and the shared experiences that unite us."