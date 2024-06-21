Council concern: Will offshore wind farm turbines be seen from Cronulla?

Sutherland Shire Council will seek official advice on whether 280 metre high turbines in the proposed new Illawarra offshore wind farm will be visible from Cronulla.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce will deliver a mayoral minute at an extraordinary meeting of council on Monday night, which will also deal with other outstanding business
Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, announced federal government approval for the wind farm on June 15.
The Mayoral Minute, released on Friday, states the decision "has the potential to significantly impact our local community and environment".
"Sutherland Shire is more than a place on a map. It is an area with beautiful, clean beaches, natural coastlines, stunning sea views, and healthy biodiversity," Cr Pesce says.
"This gives our community its important sense of place, its active lifestyle and well-being.
"These important features are now at risk."
Cr Pesce says the declared wind farm area "covers an enormous 1022 square kilometres and is about 20 kilometres offshore, stretching from Wombarra to Kiama".
"According to the NSW Government, this development will include around 300 wind turbines, each over 280 metres high, with several floating substations.
"To put this in perspective, the blades alone are longer than a football field, and these turbines will rise twice the height of the Sydney Harbour Bridge above the waves.
"Experts estimate that these turbines will be visible up to 45 kilometres out to sea from our beaches and up to 100 kilometres from higher points on a clear day."
Cr Pesce said images circulating on within the shire community and on social media depict wind turbines visible from Cronulla.
"These images have raised significant concern among our residents, and it is essential that we obtain accurate information promptly.
"Firstly, we need to determine whether the images circulating in the community accurately depict wind turbines visible from Cronulla.
"Additionally, we must verify the correctness of the images being shared on social media.
"It is crucial that we address any misinformation to prevent unnecessary alarm. It is important for us to confirm whether any wind turbines are proposed for installation off the coastline of the Sutherland Shire."
Cr Pesce says residents cherish the shire's natural environment.
"These massive turbines will not only disrupt our delicate marine ecosystem but also ruin the breathtaking views from key locations within Sutherland Shire, particularly the Royal National Park," he says.
Cr Pesce will move the council write to Mr Bowen and Cook MP Simon Kennedy seeking clarification.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.