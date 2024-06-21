St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Council concern: Will offshore wind farm turbines be seen from Cronulla?

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
June 21 2024 - 4:35pm
Location of the offshore wind farm provided by the NSW Dept of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water. Picture supplied
Sutherland Shire Council will seek official advice on whether 280 metre high turbines in the proposed new Illawarra offshore wind farm will be visible from Cronulla.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

