Georges River boundary rejig plan branded 'land grab'

"Leave our city alone!"
This was the reaction of Canterbury-Bankstown Councillor Karl Saleh to a proposal by Georges River Council to adjust its boundaries to include part of Riverwood.
Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir is expected to use a Mayoral Minute at the Monday, June 24 council meeting proposing an amendment to the NSW Government of the boundaries of the Georges River Local Government Area (LGA) to incorporate part of the Bayside and form a new St George LGA.
Georges River is also proposing extending the boundary that currently splits Riverwood to make the M5 the new boundary line.
But Councillor Saleh branded it a "land grab" and a "political stunt" and will submit a Notice of Motion at the Tuesday, June 25 meeting of Canterbury-Council opposing the proposal.
He will ask that Georges River be advised in writing that Canterbury Bankstown Council does not agree to any boundary change and also write to the Minister for Local Government and the chair of the Boundaries Commission to advise them of Canterbury Bankstown Council's opposition to the Georges River Plan.
"No to the Georges River land grab," Cr Saleh said.
"I don't think it's an appropriate process to follow, so I can't support it.
"There is no community driver for this. Where is the community consultation? The (Georges River) Mayoral minute gives no real community benefit for this and one can only assume there is some political driver," Cr Saleh said in his Notice of Motion.
"There has been no consultation or engagement with Canterbury-Bankstown staff, our Mayor or ward Councillors.
"What is the financial benefit to any ratepayer? Canterbury before, and Canterbury-Bankstown now, have invested significant ratepayers' funds into the Riverwood wetlands, the Morris Iemma Indoor Sports Centre, the new Library, the turf cricket wickets, the Riverwood Community Centre and so much more.
"This land grab would effectively be stealing from the ratepayers of Canterbury Bankstown and it's not on.
"If there was to be a sensible conversation about our boundary with Georges River there are many more options that would make more sense such as moving the boundary south to the railway line.
"This issue seems to be brought up by Georges River just before elections as a political stunt.
"If I have not already made my point clear above, Georges River must stop playing politics and leave our City alone," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.