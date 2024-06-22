Lease terminated: Woronora River RSL Club may be forced to close

The future of Woronora River RSL and Citizens Club is in jeopardy following a decision by the corporate arm of the NSW RSL to terminate the lease.
Under a long-standing arrangement, RSL Custodian leases the property from Crown Lands.
RSL Custodian has given Woronora River RSL and Citizens Club Ltd, the sub-licensee, three months notice that the lease will be terminated.
The club is directed to "peacefully surrender and yield up the premises" on August 31.
The reasons for the decision have not been made public at this stage.
A message posted by the moderator of the club's Facebook page says there is "a very real possibility" the club "may cease to exist".
Members are urged to fight the decision.
"Write to them. Express your concern, your anger, your disgust, in no uncertain terms and in your own words," the post says. "Tell them what this ridiculous decision means to you and your community. What we will lose."
Dismayed members have told the Leader that, since the early 1950s, the club has been "a cherished community hub", offering a welcoming meeting place, hosted countless functions and entertainment events and facilitated special interest clubs and groups.
The club is also a venue for community meetings and has served as an emergency / evacuation centre during bushfires.
While the adjoining war memorial would be unlikely to be affected, there would be no more Anzac Day gatherings at Woronora after the dawn service.
A statement by the board on the club's website, says it's lawyers are attempting negotiations with RSL Custodian to extend the expiry date to allow time for the club to enter into lease arrangements directly with Crown Lands.
"For the time being, it's business as usual," the statement says.
The club has been contacted for further comment.
An official of the Woronora RSL Sub-branch said it was a matter between RSL Custodian and the Woronora River RSL and Citizens Club Ltd.
