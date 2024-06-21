Police seek help to locate woman last seen at Sutherland Hospital

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from the Sutherland area.
A police statement said Angela Weedon, 42, was last seen at the Sutherland Hospital about 2am on Monday June 17.
"When she was unable to be located or contacted, officers attached to St George Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts," the statement said.
"Police and family hold concerns for Angela's welfare due to her medical condition.
"She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 155cm tall, of medium build, with dark hair.
"She is known to frequent Leichhardt and Sydney CBD."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Sutherland Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
