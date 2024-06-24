St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Praise for lifeguards who rescued two surfers in big seas at Cronulla

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 24 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lifeguard Francisco (Frankie) Desrets, who was involved in the rescue, pictured later in the week when conditions were calmer. Picture by John Veage
Lifeguard Francisco (Frankie) Desrets, who was involved in the rescue, pictured later in the week when conditions were calmer. Picture by John Veage

Council lifeguards are being praised for a challenging rescue when big waves pounded Cronulla beaches last week.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.