Praise for lifeguards who rescued two surfers in big seas at Cronulla

Council lifeguards are being praised for a challenging rescue when big waves pounded Cronulla beaches last week.
Two young surfers, who are experienced in big swell conditions, became caught in a rip off Cronulla beach about 7am on Monday morning and were dragged towards North Cronulla.
They were rescued by a lifeguard on a jet ski and brought back to shore for assessment.
A volunteer lifesaver, who was among those who watched the drama from the Esplanade, told the Leader huge waves were breaking, making conditions very challenging.
Sutherland Shire Council Team Leader Ocean Safety & Lifeguards, Bede Elphick confirmed the danger and said the quick thinking of the lifeguards prevented a potential tragedy.
Mr Elphick said one of team's most senior lifeguards, Chris Iredale, spotted the surfers as he was about to start his shift.
"Through his careful observations and those of staff monitoring coastal safety CCTV [at the Wanda control centre], they were able to sound the alarm and prompt a rapid response from our team once it was clear the surfers were in danger," he said.
Lifeguard Francisco "Frankie" Desrets went out on the jetski to rescue the surfers.
Mr Elphick said the rescued youths were "talented surfers and surf lifesaving competitors, with plenty of experience".
"Thankfully they were doing the right thing and were surfing off a patrolled beach. The outcome may have been different at an unpatrolled location."
