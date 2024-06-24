St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
sport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Marathon effort

John Veage
By John Veage
June 24 2024 - 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lane Cove paddler James Harrington was first home in the 20km elite class finishing with a 1.34.58 just two seconds in front of Canberra's Matthew Gates.Picture John Veage
Lane Cove paddler James Harrington was first home in the 20km elite class finishing with a 1.34.58 just two seconds in front of Canberra's Matthew Gates.Picture John Veage

Heavy rain didn't deter over 110 boats taking to the Woronora River at Burnum Burnum Reserve on Saturday morning for Round 5 of the Paddle NSW Marathon Series.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.