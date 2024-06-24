Marathon effort

Heavy rain didn't deter over 110 boats taking to the Woronora River at Burnum Burnum Reserve on Saturday morning for Round 5 of the Paddle NSW Marathon Series.
Lane Cove paddler James Harrington was the first home in the 20km elite class finishing with a 1.34.58 just two seconds in front of Canberra's Matthew Gates.
Harrington is a member of the Australian team selected for the 2024 ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships being held in Croatia in September.
First local paddler home was Cronulla Sutherland Kayak paddler Vukasin Vujanic in fifth place - finishing 4 mins behind in a four kayak bunch sprint.
Cronulla Sutherlands Montannah Murray was first home in the Women's Division 2 in 1.51.48 and it was a clean sweep for top three places in the Men's Division 2 ICF Class for Paul Moses, John Lee and Michael McGeogh.
The event, hosted by the Sutherland Shire Canoe Club saw competitors using a variety of craft including kayaks, surf skis and canoes.
The Marathon Series offers paddlers eight races on waterways around the state, with each race hosted by a local club. Distances of 20, 15, 10 and 5kms are on offer, with time-based divisions ensuring paddlers are racing against those of a similar standard.
17 yr old Cronulla kayak paddler Chelsea Sutton who paddles for the Manly Warringah Club raced in the 15 km event, finishing first in her class with a 1.22.50.
Chelsea started off paddling surf skis with her Wanda Ironman brother Dane before going to the next level and last year represented Australia at the Denmark World Marathon Canoe Championships.
Chelsea said she uses these NSW events to prepare for the longer elite races and will once again be going to Croatia for Marathon Worlds.
The 2024 marathon series is made up of eight events, with the Shire race at number five, so there is still a long way to go in the points tally for various divisional titles.
Competition will return to the Sutherland Shire for Race Seven at Swallow Rock, Grays Point, on Saturday, August 24, hosted by Cronulla Sutherland Kayak Club, with the final round at Narrabeen in September.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.