St George Police target car hoons along Botany Bay foreshore

St George Police have charged 12 people and issued over 100 infringement notices in an overnight operation against car hoons in the Botany Bay area.
Officers attached to St George Police Area Command - with assistance from Sutherland Police Area Command, South Sydney Police Area Command and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command - launched Operation Engage to target anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving across the Botany Bay foreshore.
The operation ran from 4pm yesterday (Saturday, June 22) to 12am today (Sunday,June 232024), in multiple areas across the Botany Bay foreshore.
During the operation officers grounded and towed 16 vehicles for major defects, issued 27 minor defect notices and 101 infringement notices.
Police also arrested and charged 12 people for multiple offences including driving while unlicensed, driving while suspended and driving while disqualified.
Detective Superintendent Paul Dunstan, Commander of St George Police Area Command, said he encouraged people to enjoy their vehicles but warned drivers to be safe on roads.
"We want to encourage people to come out and enjoy their Saturday night along the foreshore, however we won't tolerate dangerous driving." Det Supt Dunstan said.
"In future we plan to run more operations across the foreshore to target any other drivers who still choose to put the public in danger."
