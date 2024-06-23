St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George Police target car hoons along Botany Bay foreshore

Updated June 23 2024
St George Police have charged 12 people and issued over 100 infringement notices in an overnight operation against car hoons in the Botany Bay area.

