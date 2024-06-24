St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
$80.1mil for shire capital works, but Cronulla mall upgrade comes under attack

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
June 25 2024 - 6:57am
Work at the northern end of the Cronulla mall upgrade is close to completion. Picture by Chris Lane
Sutherland Shire Council's budget, including a record capital works program of $80.1 million, has been approved, but not everyone is happy.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

