$80.1mil for shire capital works, but Cronulla mall upgrade comes under attack

Sutherland Shire Council's budget, including a record capital works program of $80.1 million, has been approved, but not everyone is happy.
Independent councillor Leanne Farmer told the council meeting the Cronulla mall upgrade was a waste of money.
"I can't stand walking in Cronulla where everyone says to me, 'How did you spend $30 million on the mall?' " she said. "Nobody I talk to says that they like it."
Her comments drew applause from the public gallery.
However, Cr Farmer was the only councillor not to support the Delivery Program 2022-2026 and Operational Plan 2024/25 following late amendments, including reduced community hall hire fees (story P.4).
Cr Farmer claimed the hire fees should be waived for not-for-profit groups and there was inadequate funding for long-term strategies and asset and infrastructure maintenance, including stormwater at a time of huge housing growth.
Asked why she hadn't moved amendments, Cr Farmer said it would have been complex and "I probably wouldn't have got a seconder". She left the meeting before the vote was taken.
Deputy mayor Carol Provan said, "We would like to be Santa Claus, but we have a lot of things that have to be funded".
Cr Provan said later Cr Farmer's criticism was "very disappointing".
"This has been six months in the making between staff and councillors, with many briefings of councillors with our input and a public exhibition with feedback," she said. "I received calls about the mall from many in the Cronulla Chamber of Commerce."
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said, "This is an ambitious plan to meet the future needs of a growing community. Our staff have done an exceptional job once again in working with the community to ensure we are addressing their needs and tackling the issues that matter to them".
Major capital works include:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.