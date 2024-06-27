'Give us a go': Woronora club's plea to RSL after termination of lease

Woronora River RSL and Citizens Club is pleading for more time to explore other options to keep the doors open.
RSL Custodian, the corporate arm of RSL NSW, has terminated a lease entered into only three months ago, and has directed the community hub to "peacefully surrender and yield up the premises" on August 31.
The club's president Darren Parker said they had asked for an extension, to allow time to seek a lease directly with Crown Lands, but so far had heard nothing.
An amalgamation with another club is considered a possibility.
Mr Parker said the pandemic "knocked us around a bit" and they were forced to close for a significant period.
"But, we are paying our $3000 a month rent to the RSL sub-branch, we are still trading, we are not insolvent, we pay our bills...
"Give us a go!
"At the end of the day, if we become insolvent and the receivers come in, there are assets there to be sold off.
"But we are not looking at that happening. We are remaining positive and every year we are slowly crawling out of the COVID nightmare."
Mr Parker said the club had 15 poker machine licences.
"We sold a block of three a few years ago for $50,000," he said. "We are asset strong, but not in cash holdings."
According to the 2023 annual financial report on the club's website, the club made a $30,000 loss in 2022 and a $64,000 loss in 2023.
It is understood a business plan submitted RSL NSW, the club was heading for a further loss in 2024.
Mr Parker said the club had operated without a lease since 2017 and with a gentleman's agreement that it was responsible for internal maintenance and the RSL sub-branch would take care of the outside.
In April this year, RSL Custodian asked the club to sign a new lease, which included a clause it could be terminated with three months' notice.
Soon after the lease was signed, the club was given notice it was being terminated.
"RSL NSW said they were concerned we wouldn't be able to keep up the payments to the sub-branch for the rent and pay for the upkeep of the building," Mr Parker said.
"Under the new lease, the building was handed over to us to maintain.
"It was in a bit of disrepair, but they are not even giving us a chance to do any work.
"The building has a fire certificate inspection for the council each year and it's in reasonable shape. It just needs a lick of paint and a few things done, but it's not like it is falling down around our ears."
Mr Parker said, "The question no one can answer is, if we are forced out at the end of August, who looks after the building?"
Mr Parker said there was "a lot of outrage in the community".
"At the moment, I am keeping the dogs on the leash," he said.
