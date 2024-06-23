Bangor man, 36, out on bail after arrest at church

A Bangor man has been released on bail after allegedly being found inside a Rose Bay church in possession of capsicum spray and a tool with a knife.
A police statement said, about 6.30pm on Sunday, officers responded to reports of a male acting suspiciously inside a church in New South Head Road, Rose Bay.
"Police spoke with a 36-year-old man where he was found to be in possession of a capsicum spray and a multi tool with a knife," the statement said.
"He was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station and charged with possess prohibited weapon and custody of a knife.
"The Bangor man was granted conditional bail to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on Friday July 26."
