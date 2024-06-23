Southern Districts scare premiership heavy weights

The Southern Districts Rugby first grade side took on the high flying Eastern Suburbs in Round 11 of the Shute Shield at home on Sunday afternoon after Saturdays deluge saw the field unplayable and under water.
After a runaway start by the visitors it didn't look like it was going to be a contest but the home team came right back at them fighting hard before finally going down 40-31.
Souths would rue the 10 minute period in the first half where penalties and lost lineouts saw Easts get a 21 point lead - the home team getting their defence in order and pushing the second placed Shute Shield team.
It also saw the home return of NSW's Jed Holloway to Forshaw and the small crowd saw how an elite player can lift a team.
Souths are sitting at the bottom end of the ladder with two wins but Souths skipper Phil Potgieter who has played every minute of the Rebels 2024 season is sitting in the top tier of the Ken Catchpole Medal.
A no-nonsense forward, Potgieter carries and tackles well and is another strong lineout performer.
Another high performer are the Souths Women, who in their inaugural season are showing up the men-they have won six out of their eight games and are sitting third on the competition ladder.
Their draw has now split and they will be playing in the Div1 competition for six rounds for the Primer cup.
