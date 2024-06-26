Cronulla Esplanade visionary may have donated Sutherland Hospital site

I was thrilled to read your article (Leader, May 29) about efforts to recognise Frank Cridland, whose book published 100 years ago, envisaged today's Esplanade at Cronulla and told of his findings of long Aboriginal occupation of the area.
Frank Cridland was my great grandfather and I am immensely proud of what he achieved for his family and the shire.I never met him, but I know him. I live opposite Shelly Beach and the "therapy" I get from early swims in the ocean pool and walking around the peninsula is extraordinary. I feel a connection that is so powerful I cannot describe it.
I feel what I assume the indigenous people must have felt from this incredible place and I get the sense that my great grandfather sensed it too.The sheer size of Shelly and Oak Parks and the Esplanade walk, means everyone can enjoy this magical and mystical place.
There are a few more things about my great grandfather that the local community might like to know. He was an extraordinarily generous man in his gifts to the community, as demonstrated when he paid for the monument at Bass and Flinders Point. However, he didn't want people to know.
It is my understanding that he donated the land on which Sutherland Hospital stands, or a significant portion of it. The only condition he placed on the gift was that it be used for a new public hospital for Shire residents.
Great Grandad had a transport and customs brokerage. He was genuinely an egalitarian. His employees benefited greatly from his views and held significant shares in the company when it was liquidated.
His hobby was surveying. He chartered a lot of sites in the Royal National Park and along the Port Hacking waterfront before it was developed. The one thing I am most proud of was his marking out Indigenous sites on the Cronulla side of Port Hacking.
He wrote to The Sydney Morning Herald, on numerous occasions calling for the preservation of these scared sites, comparing them to discoveries being made in Egypt at that time. However, as Pauline Curby noted in ' A Pictorial History of Cronulla', "his exhortations fell on deaf ears". These sites were destroyed for the waterfront developments.
The ironic thing about seeking to acknowledge him for his acts is that he did not want or seek recognition. The acknowledgment to him at the bottom of the Bass and Flinders monument was included after his death by local historians.
I was at the Bass and Flinders monument the other day and saw how his name has almost worn off the acknowledgment to him (at the base of the monument) that was added after his death. It made me sad at first, but then I remembered that he wanted no recognition and I relaxed. I felt the weather was doing his bidding.
I remember him even though I never met him. How others choose to remember him, for history's sake, is a matter for others.
Greg Bullard, Cronulla
RELATED
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.