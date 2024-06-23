Rockdale bounces back

After being hammered by the Marconi Stallions in a 9-0 midweek whitewash, Rockdale Ilinden showed its class and responded in the best possible fashion as they defeated a tough Blacktown City outfit 2-1 at Landen Stadium on Sunday.
This was after the Marconi Stallions put on a sensational show at The Palace on Wednesday night in a round 17 rescheduled fixture which left National Premier League's NSW Men's league leaders Rockdale reeling.
Sundays victory for Rockdale got them back on track and was made even sweeter as they spoiled Blacktown City's 'Back to Blacktown' day where a number of the club's ex-stars came out to support the team.
The visitors opened the scoring via lethal front man Alec Urosevski planting the ball into the bottom right corner from the spot. He added a second from the same area when thundering a shot home.
With eyes focused on the response, Rockdale needed a strong performance to prove the doubters wrong and maintained their push for the 2024 Premiership.
Stand-in coach Nick Stavroulakis, who filled in for the suspended Paul Dee, could not believe his luck when his side won itself a penalty inside the opening two minutes following a handball in the box by Ben Berry.
Stavroulakis was proud of his chargers with their response but paid respect to a gallant Blacktown City.
"You can't come to Blacktown City and think it'll be an easy game, it's always a tough fixture," he said
"After Wednesday, it was a massive reality check for us, we needed to come here today and show our resilience and to come back from that defeat and offer an apology to not only our club, ourselves and to our fans, so today was about ensuring our attitude was right."
Rockdale now play Hills United at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday afternoon.
In other games Sydney United 58 and St George FC played out a 0-0 draw on Sunday afternoon at Sydney United Sports Centre.
United 58 created plenty throughout the fixture, but St George held firm to keep a clean sheet away from home.
At Penshurst Park NWS Spirit FC claimed the honours with a action-packed 4-3 victory over St George City on a very wet night in a highly entertaining Round 21 encounter of the National Premier Leagues Men's NSW.
After a day of deluge the venue saw an incredible game of football - where the visitors held on in the end for a narrow win, after leading 3-0 at halftime whilst St George City played a fair part of the second half with only ten players after a send to Matthew Keremelevsk.
Finally the Marconi Stallions shared the points with relegation threatened Sutherland Sharks at Marconi Stadium with a 3-3 stalemate.
