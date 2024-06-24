St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
sport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

2024 Surf Life Saving Iron Series renamed

John Veage
By John Veage
June 24 2024 - 10:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surf Life Saving Australia also welcomes Race One Surf Craft as an official partner of the Shaw and Partners Iron Series. Pictures John Veage
Surf Life Saving Australia also welcomes Race One Surf Craft as an official partner of the Shaw and Partners Iron Series. Pictures John Veage

Shaw and Partners Financial Services has been unveiled as the new naming rights partner of the Surf Life Saving Australia's Iron Series, extending their significant investment in surf sports across the country.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.