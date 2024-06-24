2024 Surf Life Saving Iron Series renamed

Shaw and Partners Financial Services has been unveiled as the new naming rights partner of the Surf Life Saving Australia's Iron Series, extending their significant investment in surf sports across the country.
The Shaw and Partners Iron Series will look to expand the field from 40 to 56 starters, creating greater opportunities for younger athletes to qualify and have the opportunity to compete on the national stage.
This bides well for local Bate Bay athletes who have been close to qualifying for the last two seasons.
In 2022 Wanda young gun Noah Steiner finished one spot out of qualifying and in 2023 finished one spot behind Cronulla SLSC competitor Nathan Jay to finish in 14th place.
Wanda's India Hulbert was the only Bate Bay Surf Club competitor finished in the women's top ten with testing conditions on the final day of racing.
Cronulla's Jay Furniss and Wanda's Brittany Pierce were the last local s to qualify.
Additionally, the prize pool will also increase from $325,000 to over $400,000 with the male and female Iron Series winners to both walk away with an Isuzu D-Max vehicle courtesy of Race One Surf Craft.
Shaw and Partners Financial Services have long supported surf sports and athletes right across the country as naming rights of the Coolangatta Gold as well as the Summer of Surf Series.
Surf Life Saving Australia, CEO Adam Weir, said the announcement marks an exciting new chapter for the Iron Series.
"The Iron Series is an iconic feature on the Australian summer sporting calendar, and with the support of Shaw and Partners Financial Services we are excited to see what can be delivered together as part of this new era," he said.
The new naming rights deal brings to a close the naming rights association with Kellogg's Nutri-Grain, who have supported the sport for close to 40 years.
"Surf Life Saving Australia would like to thank Kellogg's for their long-standing support of the Iron Series across many decades. This announcement will see a changing of the guard as we welcome a new naming rights partner," said Mr Weir.
Defending Series Champions Ali Day and Lana Rogers are excited and already looking forward to the upcoming Iron Series.
Current Iron Series, Coolangatta Gold and Australian champion Lana Rogers says the 2024/25 Shaw and Partners Iron Series is sure to be memorable.
"Everyone is going to be excited, and nervous, and it's going to be a season for the history books that's for sure."
There is also a chance one of the rounds could be held at Wanda or Elouera.
