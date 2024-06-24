Netballs Black Swans awarded

The Black Swans have soared in the spotlight of the Pacific Netball Series, with the inaugural First Nations team announced as Commonwealth Games Australia's Emerging Athletes of the Month for May.
Bayside Dharawal athlete Charlotte Ryan who was awarded the prestigious honour of being named one of two Bayside 'Sportsperson's of the Year 2024' for her outstanding contribution to Netball is a Black Swan team member.
The 12-woman squad, which was formally announced in mid-April, were named the Black Swans after the uniquely Australian species, with the moniker chosen to reflect the native animal's connection to the land, and their grace, dignity, and loyalty, set to mirror the essence of the selected athletes.
Coming together to join five other teams from across the world for the series in Brisbane, the formation of the squad was one that aimed to provide equitable and accelerated opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander netballers.
