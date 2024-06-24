St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
sport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Jets jump into top four

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 24 2024 - 12:44pm, first published 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Newtown Jets for the second time this season have inflicted more misery on a Penrith Panthers outfit that is a shadow of its early-season self, as the hosts sunk to their seventh-straight loss and are in real danger of losing touch with the top five after going down 20-16 at BlueBet Stadium on Saturday.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.