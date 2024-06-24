Jets into top four

The Sharks-Newtown Jets have for the second time this season inflicted more misery on a Penrith Panthers outfit that is a shadow of its early-season self, as the hosts sunk to their seventh-straight loss and are in real danger of losing touch with the top five after going down 20-16 at BlueBet Stadium on Saturday.
The win is also Newtown's seventh win from their last eight starts, while the loss by Penrith conversely is their seventh in a row.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.