Letters: Hacking name change; monument memories; why so many pharmacies?

I'm writing to you from Sand Fly Point (now Grays Point) in the city of Albion (now Sydney) in the country of New Holland (now Australia) regarding the proposal to rename Port Hacking (Leader, June 19).
The fact is countless places have been renamed throughout history. The only way we progress as a society is through change. If we didn't change only wealthy men would have the right to vote in this country. Women and less wealthy people would not have that basic right to have a say in their own lives.
The list of such changes over time is endless, including on the issue of domestic violence. As we all know, until quite recently police refused to get involved in cases of domestic violence.
On the issue of domestic violence, it should be noted that Henry Hacking, was twice convicted of capital crimes and was twice sentenced to hang. The first was for shooting his mistress (wife) - even in 1803 they drew the line at shooting your partner.
On the second occasion, it was for stealing from the government stores at a time when they were a crucial source of food and rum (for trade) in the colony. It was such a serious crime at the time that even marines had been hanged for the offence.
Frankly, I am a little uncomfortable living on the banks of this beautiful river which is named to honour such a man.
Peter Stewart, author of A Soldier, A Sailor and Arabanoo
Congratulations on the great article on the Cliff Top Walk and the Bass and Flinders Memorial. I attended the dedication ceremony of the memorial in 1949 as a pupil at Cronulla South Public School, which was quite small in those days. I clearly remember our headmaster Mr Arthur Burnie talking up the wonderful achievements of Bass and Flinders in regard to their exploration of the Australian coastline, and in particular their visit to Port Hacking.
There were a number of speeches, so the quote that "the memorial was erected without ceremony" is not quite accurate.
Barry Ezzy, Burraneer
In Caringbah, postcode 2229, there is only one independent butcher and one independent greengrocer, both in Caringbah Shopping Village and only 10-30 metres from the Woolworths checkout.
And yet, in the same postcode area there are nine chemist shops. Why is it so ?
A Kavanagh, Lilli Pilli
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.