Award winning melodies for St George Brass Band

Music Viva has announced the finalists for this year's Strike a Chord chamber music competition.
The competition for school-age instrumental groups has previously run three times. In each of those years, an entry from St George Brass Band has won a cash prize.
This year, the band entered two groups, hoping that one would be successful in winning the brass prize. They were surprised to learn that both groups won the brass prize.
The Junior Quintet (Harry Kane and Oliver Wootton on cornets, Adiv Philip and Alex Putra on euphoniums, and Leo Huang on Eb bass Tuba) played The Dawn of Song by the 19th century English composer Edward Bairstow.
The Junior Lower Brass Quartet (Alex Putra and Adiv Philip on euphoniums, Leo Huang and Stella Shin on tubas) played a modern work, Amazones by Satoshi Yagisawa.
Members of these teams will assist with a workshop for local school-age brass players on July 9 at Bexley School of Arts.
The workshop has the support of CreateNSW through a grant from the Band Association of NSW.
