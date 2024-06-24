Georges River Council's big wins at Local Government Awards

Georges River Council is celebrating big wins at the NSW Local Government Excellence Awards.
The council was featured as finalists nine times in eight categories in the awards presented on June 6 at The Star Event Centre at Pyrmont.
This resulted in one win for Council's Customer Experience Strategy and Customer Experience Charter, in addition to two highly commended awards for the Performance Excellence Program, and the "Safety Smart" - WHS Leadership Program for Operational Leaders.
The People and Culture, Customer Experience, Community Capacity Building, Governance and Risk, and Strategic Placemaking teams were also nominated as finalists, demonstrating exceptional commitment to innovation, excellence, and community service.
Nominees undergo a rigorous assessment and evaluation process by their peers, independent judges, and distinguished industry leaders.
Winners and finalists gain recognition for their work, which is highlighted to the community, key stakeholders, and media.
Mayor Sam Elmir congratulated all the council teams who were finalists and winners.
"These accolades are a testament to the hard work, commitment, and excellence of our staff in delivering high-quality service to the community," Cr Elmir said.
"I am proud to say, at Georges River Council, we aim to deliver for our community, and these awards recognise the exceptional year the Council staff have had. "
