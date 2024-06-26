Georges River targets non-compliant development sites

Georges River Council found 15 development sites to be non-compliant during the Get the Site Right blitz day last month.
The council's Development Compliance Officers inspected a total of 38 development sites and found 23 sites to be compliant.
The month-long campaign and Blitz Day targets sediment and erosion control on development sites and aims to raise awareness about the effects of sediment laden run-off on our waterways.
Council's Development Compliance Officers personally guided the 15 non-compliant owners/builders to ensure that their development site sediment and erosion controls were replaced or maintained to the appropriate standard.
A total of three development sites failed to have any sediment and erosion controls implemented on their site and as a result Penalty Notices were issued for the non-compliance.
Get the Site Right is a joint taskforce between the Parramatta River Catchment Group, Cooks River Alliance, Georges Riverkeeper, Sydney Coastal Councils Group, Water NSW, NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA), Department of Planning and Environment (DPIE), and many Sydney Council's, including Georges Riverkeeper member Council's.
They work together to enforce best practice on commercial and residential building sites, as well as major infrastructure projects, to protect our waterways and surrounding environments.
The council officers assisted with requirements for periodic maintenance and provided relevant information brochures to all owners/builders on site.
The cuncil conducts follow-up inspections to ensure continued compliance and is authorised to take enforcement action according to the relevant legislation.
While sediment and erosion controls are in place in most circumstances, the council tends to find that these need to be maintained or changed.
"Georges River Council and its partners are dedicated to safeguarding the health of our local waterways, ensuring that our community can continue to enjoy our beautiful natural environment," Georges River mayor Sam Elmir said.
"Compliance, targeted inspections and education are necessary to achieve long-term and sustainable reduction in runoff and improvements to the health of our waterways," he said.
Members of the public can report pollution incidents, including poor sediment control, by calling Council on 02 9330 6400 or the EPA's Environment Line on 131 555.
For more information, please visit Georges River Council - Soil and erosion (nsw.gov.au)
