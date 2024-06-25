New constables welcomed to St George Police Area Command

New probationary constables have been welcomed to the St George Police Area Command.
Oatley MP Mark Coure has welcomed six new probationary constables who will commence duties today at both the St George and Campsie Police Area Commands, following a formal attestation ceremony at the Goulburn Police Academy on Friday, 21 June.
"We know that being a police officer is a tough job and it certainly is not for everyone," Mr Coure said.
"Everyday, our local police officers are in charge of making the difficult calls that keep us all safe," he said.
"So, on behalf of our community, I would like to thank the new probationary constables from class 362 for starting their service in our local area. We want each of you to know that you are deeply appreciated."
All recruits have completed eight months of foundational training, with those allocated to the St George and Campsie Police Area Commands' to complete 12 months' on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University.
"Three probationary constables will begin their duties today at the St George Police Area Command, with a further three to begin at the Campsie Police Area Command," Mr Coure said.
Class 362 comprised of 169 new probationary constables including 122 men and 47 women.
Eight of the recruits will receive awards for outstanding academic, physical, marksmanship and practical policing achievements.
