RSL says it's 'gone above and beyond' trying to help Woronora club facing closure

RSL NSW says it has "gone above and beyond its obligations" to support Woronora River and Citizens Club, which is in danger of closing.
The corporate arm of the organisation RSL Custodian, has given the club, the sub-licensee, three months notice that the lease will be terminated.
The club has been directed to "peacefully surrender and yield up the premises" on August 31.
Club members are being urged to protest against the move in any way they can.
RSL NSW has responded with a statement to the Leader.
"As a part of Australia's oldest ex-service charity, RSL NSW and its sub-Branches have a duty of care to ensure optimal income is achieved from its assets so that it can continue to support and provide services to veterans and current serving members of the Australian Defence Force, and their families," the statement said.
"The Woronora River and Citizens Club is a sub-tenant of the Crown land on which it sits and, according to its public financial records, has not made a profit for some years.
"The Woronora River RSL sub-Branch has gone above and beyond its obligations to support the licensed club which has impacted the charity's ability to meet its obligations under the terms of a Crown lease."
RSL NSW sub-Branches and RSL clubs are completely separate entities.
The Returned and Services League (RSL) has not owned or operated clubs in NSW since the 1970s. he Liquor Act Reform, at that time, introduced a requirement for a separate incorporated legal entity to hold a Club Certificate of Registration.
All clubs were required to incorporate as companies or co-operatives by law by 1972. This was carried through as a requirement of the Registered Clubs Act when it came into effect in 1976.
RSL NSW and its sub-Branches are registered charities, whereas RSL Clubs are not.
RSL Clubs are typically not-for-profit entities that operate licensed premises and are governed by different legislation to charities, including RSL NSW which is legislated by an Act of Parliament.
Some clubs did not change their name when the charity separated from the club, hence why 'RSL' or 'Services' clubs continue to exist today. However, RSL Australia owns the 'RSL' trademark.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.