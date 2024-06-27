Excellence in vocational education rewarded

"I had to swap Registered Training Organisations (RTO) mid-way through my training," he said. "Despite submitting my units, they weren't marked so I had to transfer to TAFE to finish my qualifications there. It was a set-back but ended up being a silver lining, because TAFE was more in-depth...soil structures fascinate me. With the shift in environmental focus it's a good time to get into this industry."

