Excellence in vocational education rewarded

Two young people from St George and Sutherland Shire have received recognition in the 2024 Southern and Southwest Sydney Training Awards.
Celebrating excellence in Vocational Education and Training, the awards presents the most outstanding people and organisations working and learning in the vocational education and training (VET) sector.
The event marked the achievements of all category winners including apprentices, trainees, students, businesses, and trainers that champion vocational education.
Josh Sullivan of Narwee won Trainee of the Year and Caitlin Schneider of Miranda was the winner of the School-Based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.
Mr Sullivan, 26, is passionate about horticulture and is a nursery manager at a Flower Power hub. He went from an apprenticeship straight into that role. But it didn't come without challenges.
"I had to swap Registered Training Organisations (RTO) mid-way through my training," he said. "Despite submitting my units, they weren't marked so I had to transfer to TAFE to finish my qualifications there. It was a set-back but ended up being a silver lining, because TAFE was more in-depth...soil structures fascinate me. With the shift in environmental focus it's a good time to get into this industry."
The finalists and winners at the Southern and Southwest Sydney regional awards exemplify the world-class VET sector in the region, highlighting the breadth of rewarding career opportunities offered by vocational education and training.
Presented by Training Services NSW, the awards demonstrate the importance of providing real skills for real careers and highlight the NSW Government's commitment to building a resilient and highly skilled workforce.
"We know that many jobs created in the next decade will require vocational qualifications," Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education, Steve Whan said. "These awards celebrate the young workers, trainers and businesses working to ensure we meet this challenge."
