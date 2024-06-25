Proposed Jannali development fails to win council staff support

Council staff have recommended refusal of a Planning Proposal for an eight to nine storey development on a corner site in the Jannali shopping centre.
Popular cafe Dose is among businesses which operate at present on the site at the corner of Box Road and Roberts Street.
A proponent led Planning Proposal for two lots, 544-546 and 548-550 Box Road, included an an indicative concept plan for an eight to nine storey mixed-use development, with retail on the ground floors, 44 apartments above and three car park levels.
The proposal sought for the current height limit of 20 metres be increased to 30 metres and the maximum floor space ratio (FSR) varied from 2:1 to of 3.8:1.
A report by council planning staff, who assessed the plans, recommends against referring the proposal to the Department of Planning Housing and Infrastructure for Gateway Determination.
Councillors will consider the report at meetings in July.
The staff report said, "The visual prominence of the site exacerbates poor transitions to adjacent land and the surrounding low density area," the report said.
"The indicative proposal does not comply with the requirements of the Apartment Design Guide and the scale of development will impact neighbourhood amenity, privacy and overshadowing.
"Feasibility modelling indicates that the current controls will not facilitate redevelopment of the site. However, neither council nor the state government have identified Jannali as a town centre for further growth.
"A place plan is needed for Jannali, which provides for a more dense planning context, and facilitates a change of scale and character, to support proposals such as this.
"The site does not benefit from the proposed State reforms to facilitate housing, as proposed refinements indicate that these changes will only apply to residential zoned land.
"The Planning Proposal currently lacks strategic alignment and site-specific merit.
"Accordingly, the Planning Proposal is not supported for referral to the Department of Planning Housing and Infrastructure for Gateway Determination."
