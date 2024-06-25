Presenting family luxury in Beverly Hills

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
With its prime setting and lavish features, this Beverly Hills home presents the perfect opportunity for those seeking modern luxury, yet wanting to maintain a convenient lifestyle.
The stunning semi-detached, two-level residence is designed to surpass your expectations and boasts high quality inclusions and an abundance of natural sunlight.
Listing agent Ansar Jaferi from Belle Property St George said the property offers ample space for the whole family.
"There are four generously sized bedrooms including the main bedroom which features a walk-in-closet and an en suite bathroom for your ultimate comfort and convenience," Ansar said.
"The gourmet kitchen is a chef's paradise equipped with high-quality, stainless steel appliances, Caesar stone benchtops and ample storage space."
Included in the floorplan is an expansive living room, a separate dining zone off the kitchen, a modern bathroom featuring bathtub, shower and single vanity, an additional bathroom with shower and a separate laundry with external access.
Highlighted in the additional features are: ducted air-conditioning, high ceilings, solar panels, security alarm system, double lock-up garage and a manicured entertainers' yard featuring fountain and LED lights.
"Convenience and accessibility are at the forefront of this home's location, offering a wide array of amenities such as shopping precincts, parks, medical facilities, quality school catchment options and easy access to Sydney Airport and Sydney CBD," Ansar said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.