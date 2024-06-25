'One of our own': Clare Phelan named new CEO of Sutherland Shire Council

Sutherland Shire Council has chosen Clare Phelan - "one of our own" - as its new CEO.
Ms Phelan, the present director of corporate support, was described by mayor Carmelo Pesce as "the standout candidate".
Ms Phelan will take over as chief executive officer from Manjeet Grewal, who also was an internal appointment.
Mr Phelan, who has an extensive background in senior leadership positions in local government in Sydney and regional NSW, joined Sutherland Shire Council five years ago.
Councillors unanimously supported her appointment at an extraordinary meeting on Monday night.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said Ms Phelan had been "an invaluable member of council's senior leadership team throughout the five years she has worked here, and throughout that time she has proven herself to be an exemplary leader who is well respected by all those she works with".
"Among a competitive field of applicants, Clare was the standout candidate, outlining a compelling vision of how she plans to continue delivering for all those who live and work in Sutherland Shire.
"Clare will bring a wealth of experience, talent and drive to her role as council's new CEO and I'm confident that she's going to lead this organisation into the future in a manner that is going to deliver exceptional results for local residents.
"Council has a strong corporate culture of identifying and developing talent within our own ranks, so it's seems only fitting that councillors voted unanimously to support one of our own to take up the vital and challenging role of leading our organisation."
Ms Phelan said said was "passionate about delivering sound civic administration" and recognised "the incredible impact that local government has in the lives of all those we serve".
"While I've lived and worked all over regional and metropolitan NSW as I have followed my career, I've chosen to live and raise a family here in Sutherland Shire because it's such a welcoming and vibrant community to be a part of.
"I look forward to continuing in the footsteps set out by council's first female CEO Manjeet Grewal, and in continuing the exceptional track record our council has in delivering for all those who live and work within Sutherland Shire."
Ms Grewal, who is retiring, said she was delighted to see councillors support an internal candidate, and was confident Ms Phelan would bring "an incredible depth of skill, knowledge and passion to the role".
"Throughout my time working alongside Clare, I've always been deeply impressed by the collaborative and considered way she goes about achieving for this community, and the exceptional leadership skills she displays," Ms Grewal said.
"I'm heartened to know that after I leave council, this organisation will continue to be led by someone who is not only a capable and committed leader, but someone who truly knows and appreciates what matters to local residents."
