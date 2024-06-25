Enjoy nature on your doorstep in this Kirrawee home

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 4
This peaceful family home overlooking the Royal National Park is being offered to the market for the first time in 58 years.
Listing agent Matt Callaghan from Matt Callaghan Property said the family negotiated a price for the land at a time when Australia's currency was in pounds and went on to build the Australian dream, a family home.
"The property is set on the high side of the street meaning it enjoys grandstand views of the Royal National Park," Matt said.
"Walk down the road and you'll reach a little oasis with a waterfall, which is perfect for exploring nature and your access via the Savilles Creek Track making the national park your playground."
Once inside, the kitchen and dining area leads you directly to a large covered outdoor entertaining space. With the sun streaming in on these perfect winter days they are the ideal areas to sit, read and relax.
The oversized living area has a commanding view of the Royal National Park which leads out to a spacious balcony. Essentially you can live in this home all on the one level, with downstairs being merely storage, workshop and garaging.
"Providing a relaxed South Kirrawee lifestyle, and being in the highly sought after Kirrawee High catchment area, this property will not last long," Matt said.
"With access to the Royal National Park walking tracks, public school and transport along with Kirrawee South Village this property offers immense opportunity with the option to renovate or rebuild your dream home (subject to Council approval)."
